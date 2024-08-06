With sole board member MIA, neighbors worried HOA fees will be lost

BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood is having trouble with the company it hired to handle its administrative tasks and an HOA board member who is missing. With a deadline quickly approaching, they contacted 2 On Your Side.

Nicholson Lakes is a neighborhood made up of 255 homes off of Nicholson Drive near L'Auberge Casino. Each household pays $400 a year in HOA fees, which goes into an account professionally managed by Community Management, or CMGT. The funds are used for things like neighborhood upkeep and security.

The HOA board determines how the funds are spent and selects vendors. That's where Jonathan Crabtrey says there's trouble.

"CMGT and Kenny haven't been taking care of the neighborhood like they're supposed to," Crabtrey said.

Over the past year, the HOA has dissolved and one person is left. His name is Kenneth Reed and according to the Tax Assessor, he owns a home in the subdivision. According to Crabtrey and other neighbors, CMGT only takes calls from the sole board member, even though others have volunteered to join the board.

"I don't know, they just wouldn't respond to anyone," Crabtrey said.

After the board canceled a neighborhood meeting last month, CMGT sent a letter letting the neighborhood know it's dissolving the management contract. The letter says CMGT disagrees with how things are handled within the community. The contract ends on August 10, which is when the HOA funds will be turned over to the acting board member.

Crabtrey and his neighbors say they are trying to prevent this from happening.

"We're concerned that he's just gonna go MIA and then just blow it on whatever he wants," Crabtrey said.

Last week there was a neighborhood meeting where Crabtrey and four other neighbors were voted in as the new board, hoping to change the course of those funds.

They fear that the $120,000 will be lost if CMGT does not recognize their new board.

CMGT has not responded to requests for comment.

Crabtrey says he finally heard from CMGT on Monday. The company requested the information from their neighborhood meeting last week. He emailed the documents and is waiting to hear back about what's next.