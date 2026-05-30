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With new head coach, Baton Rouge Rougaroo back at practice

48 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, May 30 2026 May 30, 2026 May 30, 2026 8:52 PM May 30, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Rougaroo's quest to repeat as Texas Collegiate League Champions officially started as the Rougaroo returned to Pete Goldsby Field for their first day of practice. Local high school coach Mike Forbes will be Baton Rouge's head coach for this season.

Even though the bulk of Forbes' experience comes at the high school level, Forbes is confident his style will translate well with college-age players.

"Coaching is coaching," said Forbes. "If you can coach, you can coach any level. This year I'm going from coaching my son's 13U-team to a high school team and now to college. The only thing that changes is the ages of these young men."

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The Rougaroo start their season on Tuesday, June 2, against the Acadiana Cane Cutters.

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