'A resolution is coming:' One Hammond neighborhood's internet restored after copper-theft outage

HAMMOND - After a week without internet services due to copper thieves, one Hammond neighborhood is seeing work on its copper cables on Wednesday following a WBRZ report.

JC Watts lives off North Coburn Road in Hammond, right off Highway 190. WBRZ spoke to Watts on Tuesday about his frustrations.

"It seems like after your story aired, we started getting progress," Watts said.

Watts believes his street suffered the same fate as places like Kentwood, where copper thieves stole more than 800 feet of copper and fiber cables, causing an internet blackout for days in that area. As of the time of this article, Kentwood police confirm no arrests have been made in connection with a copper theft.

On Wednesday, Watts said residents in his neighborhood, many dependent on copper internet infrastructure, woke to find AT&T crews in their neighborhood, working to repair the cable lines.

"It looks like some work has been done, old cable removed. It's nice to see they're making progress," Watts said.

Tangipahoa Sheriff Gerald Sticker said copper theft is a widespread issue in the state. According to AT&T, Louisiana customers saw 466 theft-related network failures in 2025 and 2026. In 2026 alone, the company says it has had 206 copper-theft incidents.

A spokesperson from AT&T shared the following statement regarding copper infrastructure thefts:

"In Louisiana, we have experienced a growing wave of criminal copper thefts that are disrupting service to businesses, first responders, and residents across the state. In response to the escalating threat, we have deployed tracking technology and investigators to help identify offenders, recover stolen materials, and support law enforcement efforts. The company continues to work closely with public safety partners and prosecutors to combat organized theft activity targeting the communications network."

Sticker said his department wants to get a handle on thefts like these.

"We're there to work with our businesses, and we want to make sure we're keeping the criminal element out the best we can," Sticker said.

The sheriff told WBRZ that a recent bill passed into law by the legislature could help when it goes into effect.

Act 774, signed into law by Governor Landry in June, raises the amount of documentation needed when reselling copper and brass materials, meaning thieves could have a harder time selling their stolen wares. The new law goes into effect Aug. 1. The law's author, State Senator Patrick Connick, says the problem of copper theft is felt statewide.

"Signal lights, people stealing bells from historical properties, markers off of graves, without any thought. They just take them off the grave, sell them, make money and move on," Connick said.

Connick said he hopes the new law changes that. The law also extends the existing no-cash payment requirement to brass materials as well. The law would also require images of copper or brass transactions to be maintained in a database, updated daily, that could be accessed by law enforcement.

"In the past, if you had a license, you should show your license with no questions. Now, you're going to have to show your license. You're going to have to be fingerprinted. Take a picture of yourself. Take a picture of the product you're selling. That's going to be uploaded to a database," he said.

Watts told WBRZ that AT&T gave an updated timeline for internet restoration set for Wednesday afternoon.

"For those who are still down, they're happy because they know a resolution is coming," Watts said.

As of this time, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is still investigating the North Coburn Road incident and has made no arrests.