Baton Rouge law enforcement agencies seize over 1,000 guns halfway through 2026

BATON ROUGE — Law enforcement agencies across East Baton Rouge Parish have seized more than 1,000 guns so far this year, according to data obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit through a public records request.

In 2025, the Baton Rouge Police Department seized 1,281 guns within city limits. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, working in the rest of the parish, seized 625.

Halfway through, BRPD is up to 723 guns seized and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is at 319. That reflects about a three percent increase in seizures compared to the same point last year.

When factoring in BRPD's data on firearm-related crimes, those are down more than five percent so far in 2026. The homicide rate, however, remains steady.

"We're not just taking a citizen's gun off the street," BRPD Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. "When we come into contact with an individual, we feel that there is a need to remove that gun from that individual person — could have been involved in a crime, could not — but if we see there's a need, we will then take your gun, put it in evidence, and you could possibly get it back within a week."

Since April's shooting at the Mall of Louisiana, which killed one and injured five others, Louisiana State Police increased proactive patrols in the city-parish. That effort, called Operation Red Stick, led to troopers removing 52 guns on their own.

"We are all pushing toward the same goal, so we welcome the help," McKneely said. "Put all of our resources together in an attempt to solve these crimes that are happening."

East Baton Rouge District Court Chief Judge Donald Johnson believes gun crimes need special attention from prosecutors.

"When you use a firearm in connection to a crime, that kind of case needs to move," he said.

Johnson said he has pushed for a dedicated court to handle these cases.

"Years ago, I asked this community to develop a gun violence court," Johnson said. "It never got off the map. We need that on a state level. That is one of the major types of crimes that are undermining the culture of East Baton Rouge Parish."

Corey Breaux, who was shot by a teenager with an illegal weapon last year, is also calling for harsher penalties.

"For you to easily get a weapon — something that's capable of maiming and killing and hurting, not only just the person who is being shot, but families afterwards — we are setting up something to be continuously worse and worse and worse. So, I would love for us to stop being so lax with this because every day it's a shooting," Breaux said.