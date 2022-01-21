Winter weather threat ending, Hard Freeze expected overnight

TODAY & TONIGHT



What is left of any lingering frozen precipitation this morning is moving out, but clouds will linger around holding temperatures in the 30s for majority of your Friday. Overnight, clouds will begin to clear out and winds will lighten - this will lead to significant cooling. Most of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi will experience a hard freeze (temperatures below 25 degrees for several hours). It's a good idea to wrap exterior, exposed pipes, as well as drip faucets overnight. We will likely have another hard freeze Saturday night as well.

*HARD FREEZE WARNING* for the shaded area. Temperatures are expected to drop below 25°. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/tzQs8WBeg0 — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) January 21, 2022





LOOKING AHEAD



Over the weekend, the afternoons will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures rebounding to the 50s. Rain chances will return to the forecast on Monday. Behind this system, more cold air is re-enforced into our area. Over the next seven days, there is no significant warm up so winter is here to stay for a little while.





Watch LIVE updates from the STORM STATION right HERE. Weather updates are available to you on all of our platforms: wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. You can also follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Tweets by WBRZweather