Winn-Dixie stores offering veterans, active-duty servicemembers discount during Veterans Day

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Winn-Dixie is offering current and former U.S. servicemembers a discount on groceries during Veterans Day on Monday.

An 11% discount can be claimed by veterans and active service members with military or veteran IDs.

"Southeastern Grocers is a proud supporter of its local veterans and active-duty service members, and partners with military organizations throughout the year to help give back to the men and women who selflessly and bravely protect and defend the United States and its residents," Winn-Dixie's parent company said in a statement.

