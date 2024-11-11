73°
Latest Weather Blog
Winn-Dixie stores offering veterans, active-duty servicemembers discount during Veterans Day
BATON ROUGE — Winn-Dixie is offering current and former U.S. servicemembers a discount on groceries during Veterans Day on Monday.
An 11% discount can be claimed by veterans and active service members with military or veteran IDs.
Trending News
"Southeastern Grocers is a proud supporter of its local veterans and active-duty service members, and partners with military organizations throughout the year to help give back to the men and women who selflessly and bravely protect and defend the United States and its residents," Winn-Dixie's parent company said in a statement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
In first game after firing Dennis Allen, Saints break seven-game losing streak
-
Owner of LSU's tiger substitute details trip to Baton Rouge with WBRZ
-
Southern women's soccer team wins SWAC title, punches ticket to NCAA tournament
-
One person is dead and 16 are injured after a shooting at...
-
Port Allen celebrates 18th annual "Veterans on Parade" ahead of Veterans Day
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
-
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed
-
Southern football moves to 5-1 in SWAC play
-
LSU football crushed by Alabama
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 11: Playoff elimination game in Death...