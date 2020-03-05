Wingamania: Vote for the best chicken wings in town during March 5 charity event

BATON ROUGE - Most Louisiana cooks are known for serving up complex Cajun-style delicacies, but one southern favorite that's fairly straight-forward will be honored during a Baton Rouge festival on Thursday, March 5.

The almighty chicken wing, simple yet delicious, will be the center of attention during the Wingamania chicken wing contest at Tin Roof Brewing Company.

The event features a variety of chicken wings from restaurants across Baton Rouge.

As guests sample each wing and cast their votes to determine which restaurant offers the best version, they'll enjoy beer and live entertainment.

Tickets are $30/person and all proceeds go to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Click here for more information on Wingamania.