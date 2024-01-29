Williamsburg Senior Living Home celebrates 4 centenarians

57°
Monday, January 29 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - Williamsburg Senior Living Home in Baton Rouge currently houses four centenarians—people who are 100 years old or older.

"I didn't think about the age until they kept telling me I was going to be a hundred," former bookkeeper, Anna Bryant, said.

Sue Allen, Marie Merriell, Anna Bryant, and Dr. Emmett Hebert were all born in 1923.

Sunday was spent reminiscing over memories from their past.

"It sounds like we all had interesting lives and a lot of good memories too. I know I do," former beauty pageant star, Marie Merriell, said.

The four centenarians share an important trait—wisdom.

"Taking care of other people is probably the greatest thing that you could do and I was very fortunate in that I was able to do all of that. Discipline. Care. Everything," former WWII and Korean War veteran, Dr. Emmett Hebert, said.

Here's information on all four people:

*Sue Allen

*Her husband's employer transferred them to Baton Rouge and she has been here ever since. 
*She graduated from LSU working as a secretary for a law firm. 
*Mrs. Sue's son managed Carriages in Bocage Village for a long time
*Her daughter lives in Florida and one of her granddaughters is Katie Thompson of Episcopal School. 
*She loves LSU Women's and Men's Basketball
*Marie Merriell
*She owned a gift shop in the former Ramada Inn Hotel and met many celebrities 
*In 1940 as a senior in high school she entered the Ms. Baton Rouge Beauty Pageant and was awarded 1st Runner Up 
*She graduated from Baton Rouge High School as did all five of her children 
*She worked at the Welcome Wagon as a hostess to newcomers moving to the city of Baton Rouge. She brought information about Baton Rouge
*Anna Bryant
*Born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas living there until she was 78 years young
*Her father and family raised racehorses
*Her first job at 19 was at General Motors
*She went to business college for one year and became a sought-after bookkeeper. She worked at 21 different companies and she could always find accounting/bookkeeping errors.
*During the women's liberation era, she became a bookkeeping manager when there were not any women hired in this role at companies.
*After her husband passed, her grandson received a full music scholarship to LSU. Hence she moved to Baton Rouge in 2010
*Dr. Emmett Hebert
*Dr. Hebert is a WWII and Korean War Veteran
*He was a physician at a veterans hospital in Atlanta 
*He has 3 sons 
*Loves playing bridge and penny poker every week

