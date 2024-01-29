Williamsburg Senior Living Home celebrates 4 centenarians

BATON ROUGE - Williamsburg Senior Living Home in Baton Rouge currently houses four centenarians—people who are 100 years old or older.

"I didn't think about the age until they kept telling me I was going to be a hundred," former bookkeeper, Anna Bryant, said.

Sue Allen, Marie Merriell, Anna Bryant, and Dr. Emmett Hebert were all born in 1923.

Sunday was spent reminiscing over memories from their past.

"It sounds like we all had interesting lives and a lot of good memories too. I know I do," former beauty pageant star, Marie Merriell, said.

The four centenarians share an important trait—wisdom.

"Taking care of other people is probably the greatest thing that you could do and I was very fortunate in that I was able to do all of that. Discipline. Care. Everything," former WWII and Korean War veteran, Dr. Emmett Hebert, said.

Here's information on all four people:

*Sue Allen

*Her husband's employer transferred them to Baton Rouge and she has been here ever since.

*She graduated from LSU working as a secretary for a law firm.

*Mrs. Sue's son managed Carriages in Bocage Village for a long time

*Her daughter lives in Florida and one of her granddaughters is Katie Thompson of Episcopal School.