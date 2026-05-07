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Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedly shooting man multiple times outside Prairieville restaurant

1 hour 56 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 May 07, 2026 12:38 PM May 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he allegedly shot someone in the arm multiple times in Prairieville. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Kayla Lucas, 22, got into an altercation with another man in a restaurant parking lot off Perkins Road on Wednesday. 

As Lucas was leaving, he allegedly fired several shots at the other person, hitting him in the arm. 

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Ascension and East Baton Rouge deputies executed a search warrant at Lucas' home and arrested him for attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail and will be transferred to Ascension Parish. 

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