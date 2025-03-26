Will Campbell sets the record straight to NFL scouts at LSU Pro Day

BATON ROUGE - LSU hosted their annual Pro Day on Wednesday for their players to have one more chance at impressing NFL scouts.

Potential first round draft pick, Will Campbell, did not participate in the drills as he did at the NFL Combine, but he did make sure to get re-measured.

At the combine, Campbell was criticized for having what some called "short arms" for his position (offensive tackle). He measured 32? inches at the combine, but measured 33 inches at Pro Day.

Campbell is adamant that he has the size, length, athleticism and skill to be an offensive tackle in the NFL, while critics have said he'd be a better fit at offensive guard.

Campbell is projected to be a first round pick in the NFL draft, with many predicting him getting taken in the top 15.

LSU had 16 players participate in their annual Pro Day. Only eight of them were invited to the combine, so this gave the opportunity to others to show off their skills and hopefully, improve their chances at getting drafted.

The NFL Draft starts on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.