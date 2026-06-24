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Wilkinson County loose bull found and returned to owners

1 hour 37 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, June 24 2026 Jun 24, 2026 June 24, 2026 5:39 PM June 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

WOODVILLE, Miss. — A loose bull reported in Wilkinson County on Friday has been found and returned to his owners, according to the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies sent their gratitude to everyone who helped find the bull and return him to his rightful owners in a social media post on Tuesday. 

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WBRZ reached out to the bull for comment on his adventures, but he has not responded.

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