Wilkinson County deputies: One person in custody after allegedly killing mother, stepfather

WOODVILLE, Miss. — Wilkinson County Sheriff's deputies took a man into custody after two people were found dead in Woodville, Mississippi.

According to deputies, two bodies were found on Friday morning at a Ford Street home. Deputies said that the two victims were involved in some kind of altercation and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Brandon Andrews, 22, was identified as a person of interest and taken into custody after deputies arrived at the scene.

Andrews' mother, Melinda Andrews, and stepfather, Lafayette Hunter, were identified as the two bodies found at the scene.

Deputies added that a minor child was found unharmed at the scene and later released to family members.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," deputies said.