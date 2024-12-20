Wildlife and Fisheries donates meat to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

BATON ROUGE - The state department of wildlife and fisheries donated 150 pounds of protein to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to provide for families in need this holiday season.

Louisiana sportsmen have an opportunity to donate their surplus to the food bank each year, providing dozens of meals for the hungry.

“Being able to give back to the community to serve those in need is a privilege we do not take lightly. As the Sportsman’s Paradise, it is our responsibility to be good stewards of our valuable natural resources to help support the community and fight against hunger in Louisiana,” said LDWF Secretary Madison Sheahan.