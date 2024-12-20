67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wildlife and Fisheries donates meat to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

1 hour 51 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, December 20 2024 Dec 20, 2024 December 20, 2024 12:41 PM December 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The state department of wildlife and fisheries donated 150 pounds of protein to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to provide for families in need this holiday season. 

Louisiana sportsmen have an opportunity to donate their surplus to the food bank each year, providing dozens of meals for the hungry. 

Trending News

“Being able to give back to the community to serve those in need is a privilege we do not take lightly. As the Sportsman’s Paradise, it is our responsibility to be good stewards of our valuable natural resources to help support the community and fight against hunger in Louisiana,” said LDWF Secretary Madison Sheahan.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days