Latest Weather Blog
Wildlife and Fisheries dispatcher allegedly defrauded COVID relief program, misused government database
BATON ROUGE - An employee with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is behind bars after she allegedly commit fraud and used her position to illegally access government records.
According to arrest records, 52-year-old Katrina Burton claimed she owned an independent hair salon during the pandemic and used fake documents to get a large loan from the COVID-19 Pandemic Paycheck Protection Program. She also helped contract employee Illya Chaney submit a loan application, claiming he owned a barbershop, despite never having been registered with the Board of Barbers for any reason. Both received a PPP loan for $20,832.
Investigations into Burton's bank account show only $616.52 of her loan was used on hair supplies. The rest was spent on personal purchases.
Burton was interviewed about the loan and said she did make money styling hair from her own home. However, she claims she did not make enough money from the activity for it to qualify as an official business.
Burton also misused her position to "access sensitive state and federal information for personal reasons." Arrest records state she searched for the criminal records of a family member under the names of fellow employees and did not fill in the required log after accessing the database.
The LDWF says she resigned from her position, effective Feb. 8.
Trending News
She has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of illegal transmission of monetary funds, criminal conspiracy, trespassing against state computers, injuring public records, and malfeasance in office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Massive multi-million dollar sinkhole repair job underway in EBR
-
Central home engulfed in flames Wednesday night
-
I-10 moving down to one lane, first-responders making plans for increased traffic
-
In latest estimate, DOTD says Mississippi River bridge project to cost $2...
-
Spanish Town parade organizers meet to discuss driver safety
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...