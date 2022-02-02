76°
Latest Weather Blog
Wild brawls caught on video at Baton Rouge-area high school
Warning: Video may contain explicit language
BATON ROUGE - School administrators are investigating a series of fights that broke out at a high school campus this week.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they happened Tuesday at Tara High School. Video shared with WBRZ showed dozens of students involved in the violent melee.
The East Baton Rouge school system said it is looking into three separate fights that occurred, two involved groups and another was one-on-one.
The sheriff's office said a school resource officer was on campus during the fight, but no charges are being filed at this time. There were no major injuries, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wild brawls caught on video at Baton Rouge-area high school
-
Woman's body found inside plastic container; 3 people sought for questioning
-
Woman's body found inside plastic container; 3 people sought for questioning
-
Black lawmakers demand 'full transparency' from governor, State Police in Greene death...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: A timeline of the investigation into the death of...