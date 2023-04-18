67°
Widow of Baton Rouge veteran receives new roof through outreach program
BATON ROUGE - A widow of a Baton Rouge veteran is receiving a huge gift through non-profits and roofing companies Tuesday.
Joann Phillips, the wife of the late U.S. Army's Wayne Phillips, is receiving a brand new roof courtesy of Habitat for Humanity and Garcia Roofing through a partnership under the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, an outreach program designed to show gratitude and honor veterans and their families.
Joann Phillips was selected to receive a new roof through the program. The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project provided the materials needed while Garcia Roofing provided the labor. Joann received her new roof Tuesday morning.
