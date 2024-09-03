Wide range of hunting supplies eligible for tax exemption during 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday

BATON ROUGE - With hunting seasons approaching, a variety of hunting supplies will be eligible for tax emption this weekend.

Consumer purchases of certain firearms, ammunition, and other supplies are exempt from local and state taxes from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8. during the 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue says the exemption applies to all consumer purchases of firearms, ammunition, and specified hunting supplies, including archery items, apparel, and certain types of knives.

Purchases such as hunting dogs, animal feed, off-road vehicles, and vessels like airboats will not be eligible.

For the full list of purchases that are and are not eligible, you can read LDR's provisions list here.