96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wide range of hunting supplies eligible for tax exemption during 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday

3 hours 29 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, September 03 2024 Sep 3, 2024 September 03, 2024 11:35 AM September 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - With hunting seasons approaching, a variety of hunting supplies will be eligible for tax emption this weekend. 

Consumer purchases of certain firearms, ammunition, and other supplies are exempt from local and state taxes from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8. during the 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday. 

The Louisiana Department of Revenue says the exemption applies to all consumer purchases of firearms, ammunition, and specified hunting supplies, including archery items, apparel, and certain types of knives. 

Purchases such as hunting dogs, animal feed, off-road vehicles, and vessels like airboats will not be eligible. 

For the full list of purchases that are and are not eligible, you can read LDR's provisions list here

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days