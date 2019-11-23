White Light Night reels in visitors despite rainy weather

BATON ROUGE – If there's anything south Louisianans know how to live with, it's rain. On Friday night, hundreds of locals proved this by making their way to Midcity's White Light Night despite the evening's rainy weather.

The stormy skies may have caused a few inconveniences for vendors and visitors, but it was not a signal to close shop or retreat to home base for a night in.

Beth McNulty, the Branch Manager at Hancock Whitney on Government St. said she had to adjust their booth by moving the company's free giveaway table and 'Photo's With Santa' setup from outside to inside of the bank.

But this change of plans didn't put a damper on McNulty's spirits. She told WBRZ Hancock Whitney participates in a host of community outreach events, and White Light Night is still one of her favorites.

"It's a great way to thank our customers with a nice evening," McNulty said.

Daly, another vendor who was all smiles, said she was pleased with the turnout as she and her Baton Rouge Magnet High School classmates displayed their artwork underneath a tent.

The high school made arrangements for some of its most talented students to showcase/sell their work during White Light Night, and Daly used the opportunity to captivate Star Wars enthusiasts with her fan art and other pieces.

Gray skies notwithstanding, the force was strong with the young artist while she and her classmates mingled with customers and made the best of the evening.

Every November, hundreds of vendors use White Light Night to showcase their work to nearly 5,000 visitors. And this November, despite a few inconveniences caused by stormy weather, local artists and business owners were pleased with the opportunity to share their work with an appreciative public.

