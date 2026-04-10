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Live Oak High School put on lockdown as Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office investigates threat

1 hour 50 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 9:33 AM April 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WATSON — Livingston Parish Sheriff deputies are investigating a potential threat made to Live Oak High, resulting in the school's administration placing the campus on lockdown.

According to deputies, the school received a threatening call around 9 a.m.

Deputies said that there is currently no evidence of a credible threat at the school; however, out of an abundance of caution, Live Oak High School's campus was put on lockdown.

Around 11 a.m., following a thorough investigation, law enforcement has given the all-clear, with students and staff returning to their normal schedule. 

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The sheriff's department has assigned increased security to the campus for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution.

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