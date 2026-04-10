Live Oak High School put on lockdown as Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office investigates threat

WATSON — Livingston Parish Sheriff deputies are investigating a potential threat made to Live Oak High, resulting in the school's administration placing the campus on lockdown.

According to deputies, the school received a threatening call around 9 a.m.

Deputies said that there is currently no evidence of a credible threat at the school; however, out of an abundance of caution, Live Oak High School's campus was put on lockdown.

Around 11 a.m., following a thorough investigation, law enforcement has given the all-clear, with students and staff returning to their normal schedule.

The sheriff's department has assigned increased security to the campus for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution.