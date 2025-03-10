White Castle High student stabbed at school; 17-year-old arrested

WHITE CASTLE - A White Castle High student was injured and another was taken into custody after a stabbing on school grounds Monday.

School officials sent a letter to parents Monday after school saying that there had been a stabbing on campus during the day and the school was briefly on lockdown.

Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the student was stabbed in the leg and they are in stable condition.

The student accused of the stabbing, 17-year-old Cur'eon Thomas, was arrested. Thomas was booked for aggravated second-degree battery and carrying a dangerous weapon as a student.

Officials said the school will be providing counselors and are evaluating security procedures.

The school system said the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. WBRZ is working to learn more.