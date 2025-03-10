Latest Weather Blog
White Castle High student stabbed at school; 17-year-old arrested
WHITE CASTLE - A White Castle High student was injured and another was taken into custody after a stabbing on school grounds Monday.
School officials sent a letter to parents Monday after school saying that there had been a stabbing on campus during the day and the school was briefly on lockdown.
Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the student was stabbed in the leg and they are in stable condition.
The student accused of the stabbing, 17-year-old Cur'eon Thomas, was arrested. Thomas was booked for aggravated second-degree battery and carrying a dangerous weapon as a student.
Officials said the school will be providing counselors and are evaluating security procedures.
Trending News
The school system said the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. WBRZ is working to learn more.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ceremony at capitol to honor Louisiana guardsmen who died in helicopter crash
-
Woman's Hospital expected birth of 400,000th baby someday soon
-
Baton Rouge pastor, others commemorate 60th anniversary of Bloody Sunday
-
Library launches new music database for local musicians
-
Mid City Gras rolls down North Boulevard on Sunday