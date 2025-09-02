90°
White Castle Fire Chief accused of assaulting on-duty firefighter, police chief says

4 hours 18 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, September 02 2025 Sep 2, 2025 September 02, 2025 9:37 AM September 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

WHITE CASTLE — White Castle Fire Department Fire Chief John Marque allegedly assaulted one of the department's firefighters, White Castle Police Chief Harold Brooks said Tuesday. 

Marque was issued a misdemeanor summons for the alleged attack on an on-duty firefighter, Brooks added. 

According to Marque's LinkedIn, he has been the fire chief in White Castle since 2016.

Brooks said that more information on Marque is forthcoming.

