White Castle Fire Chief accused of assaulting on-duty firefighter, police chief says
WHITE CASTLE — White Castle Fire Department Fire Chief John Marque allegedly assaulted one of the department's firefighters, White Castle Police Chief Harold Brooks said Tuesday.
Marque was issued a misdemeanor summons for the alleged attack on an on-duty firefighter, Brooks added.
According to Marque's LinkedIn, he has been the fire chief in White Castle since 2016.
Brooks said that more information on Marque is forthcoming.
