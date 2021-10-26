73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Which schools will keep their mask mandates?

2 hours 54 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, October 26 2021 Oct 26, 2021 October 26, 2021 5:21 PM October 26, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Governor Edwards announced Tuesday that Louisiana will lift its statewide mask mandate though continue to require masks in K-12 schools. School that choose to incorporate the CDC's quarantine guidelines will be allowed to opt out of the mandate.

This is how schools in the capital area have responded so far:

Ascension Parish - No mask mandate starting Oct. 27.

Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge - Masks are optional.

East Baton Rouge Parish - Will keep current masking guidelines.

Livingston Parish - Undecided.

St. Helena Parish - No mask mandate starting Oct. 27.

West Baton Rouge Parish - No mask mandate starting Oct. 28.

West Feliciana Parish -  No mask mandate starting Oct. 28.

Federal mandate still requires masks on school buses.

