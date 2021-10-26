73°
Which schools will keep their mask mandates?
Governor Edwards announced Tuesday that Louisiana will lift its statewide mask mandate though continue to require masks in K-12 schools. School that choose to incorporate the CDC's quarantine guidelines will be allowed to opt out of the mandate.
This is how schools in the capital area have responded so far:
Ascension Parish - No mask mandate starting Oct. 27.
Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge - Masks are optional.
East Baton Rouge Parish - Will keep current masking guidelines.
Livingston Parish - Undecided.
St. Helena Parish - No mask mandate starting Oct. 27.
West Baton Rouge Parish - No mask mandate starting Oct. 28.
West Feliciana Parish - No mask mandate starting Oct. 28.
Federal mandate still requires masks on school buses.
