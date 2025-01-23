Latest Weather Blog
Which roads are open? DOTD gives update on major roadways as snow, ice clears
As Louisiana pokes it head back up and out from under its blanket of snow, major roadways are slowly reopening for travel, but there are some that are most certainly still closed.
DOTD gave this updated list Thursday morning:
Assumption Parish
U.S. 90 in both directions between Amelia and Des Allemonds
East Baton Rouge Parish
I-12 westbound between Airline Highway and the I-10/I-12 split
I-10 westbound between Highland Road and the I-10/I-12 split
I-110 in both directions between the I-10/I-110 split and U.S. 61 Natchez
I-10 eastbound between LA 415 and Washington Street
I-10 westbound between the I-10/I-12 split and LA 415
NOW OPEN: I-12 eastbound from Airline Highway to the Amite River Bridge
NOW OPEN: LA 67 (Plank Road) in both directions on the Plank Road bridge
Lafayette Parish
I-10 in both directions between I-49 and LA 415
Livingston Parish
NOW OPEN: LA 22 (Tickfaw River Bridge) between Old Hwy. 22 and Yellowfin Drive
Orleans Parish
U.S. 90B on the Crescent City Connection, including the HOV lanes
U.S. 90B (Westbank Expressway) between Westwood Drive and LA 428
U.S. 90 B between I-10 and Tchoupitoulas Street
LA 407 (Woodland Highway) bridge between General De Gaulle and LA 406
LA 39 (Claiborne Bridge) between Poland Avenue and Tennessee Street
Chef Menteur Highway in both directions from US 11 to LA 433
Plaquemines Parish
LA 23 bridge between Levee Road and Buccaran Road
Pointe Coupee Parish
LA 10 in both directions between LA 1 and U.S. 61
St. James Parish
NOW OPEN: LA 70 (Sunshine Bridge) between LA 18 and LA 70 eastbound off-ramps\
St. John the Baptist Parish
I-10 in both directions between U.S. 51 and U.S. 190B
I-55 in both directions between I-10 and LA 22
St. Tammany Parish
NOW OPEN: US 11 from Addis Blvd. to Indiana Ave.
Terrebonne Parish
LA 3087 (Prospect Boulevard) between Coteau Road and Hayes Street
NOW OPEN: LA 24 (Houma Twin Bridges) between New Orleans Boulevard and Grand Caillou Road
LA 315 Bayou Dularge Bridge from Concord Bypass Road to Houma Navigational Bridge
