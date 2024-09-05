78°
Which Baton Rouge-area high school games are moving to Sunday because of weather?
BATON ROUGE — Heavy rains and the threat of poor field conditions have forced the postponement of two Baton Rouge area high school football games.
The Downtown Showdown game between McKinley High and Capitol High that had been set for Friday night at Memorial Stadium has been moved to Sunday at 3 p.m.
Also moving is Thursday night's contest between East Iberville and Mentorship Academy. It had been set to be played at Glen Oaks High School and will also be played at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The fields have natural grass and upwards of 4 inches of rain have fallen on parts of Baton Rouge. More rain is expected before tomorrow night.
The games will still be played at their initial venues.
