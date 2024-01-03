Where are the birds? Spanish Town flamingoes to be relocated this year

BATON ROUGE - Since 1981, hundreds of pink flamingos “flock” to Baton Rouge’s historic Spanish Town every parade season to celebrate the neighborhood’s funky spirit.

"When people see them they smile. That’s what the parade is about: having a good time and making people smile," Spanish Town president Robert King said.

It's tradition to place these flamingos in the LSU lake, but due to the drought in 2023 and ongoing construction in the lakes, a decades-long tradition looks to be changing.

Although the flamingos won't be placed in the University Lake as they typically are, King says officials with Spanish Town are still actively planning to find a new spot for them to flock to.

“We’ve had 2 or 3 meetings where it’s been brought up and discussed," King said. "We came up with a decent idea too, last meeting. We should have something happening in the next week or so."

The Krewe of Spanish Town Parade is set to take place Feb. 10 at noon. Until then, we'll have to wait and see where the traditional flamingoes choose to land this year.