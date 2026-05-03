What voters need to know as early voting kicks off ahead of the May 16 election

BATON ROUGE — As early voting kicks off, voters may wonder what's on the ballot for the May 16 election in Louisiana.

At the top of the ballot is the race for U.S. Senator. Republican candidates include current Senator Bill Cassidy, Trump-endorsed Julia Letlow, State Treasurer John Fleming and Mark Spencer. Runners for the Democratic primary include Nicholas Albares, Gary Crockett and Jamie Davis.

Voters statewide will also decide on five proposed amendments to the state constitution, with the first giving the Louisiana legislature authority over which state jobs have civil service protections if passed. The amendment would allow lawmakers to add or remove positions to the unclassified state civil service.

The second proposed amendment aims to grant the St. George Community School System the same authority as other parish school districts, despite its location within East Baton Rouge Parish.

In addition, if passed, the third potential amendment would pay the Teacher's Retirement System of Louisiana's debt using money from constitutional funds, utilizing the remaining savings to fund a $2,250 teacher pay raise and a $1,125 support staff pay raise.

Voters will also decide on a proposed amendment to allow parishes to reduce or eliminate property taxes on property held as business inventory and provide for the classification of Public Service Property. The last amendment would raise the mandatory retirement age for judges from 70 to 75 years old.

A 10-year term as a justice on the Louisiana Supreme Court is up for grabs in Louisiana's first district, which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, St. Bernard and Orleans parishes. Republicans William Burris and Blair Downing Edwards are competing for the seat.

Voters in Tangipahoa Parish will vote for the 1st District seat on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. The board creates policies for Louisiana's K-12 school system. Runners for the race include Republicans Joseph Cao, Michael Hollis and Ellie Schroder.

Several Republicans are vying for a seat on the Public Service Commission representing multiple parishes, including Tangipahoa. Candidates include Wayne Cooper, John Mason, John Young and State Representatives Stephanie Hilferty and Mark Wright.

While votes for the U.S. House of Representatives won't count following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that the state's congressional map is unconstitutional, the candidates remain on the ballot as the decision by Gov. Jeff Landry to suspend the election occurred too late in the process for the state to redo the voting machines.

In addition to the races, voters in several parishes will be voting on local propositions. Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish will vote on a tax for the fire protection district's development, operation and maintenance, as well as a proposition to allow the Forest Heights Park Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Improvement District to continue collecting annual fees from residents.

Livingston Parish will also vote on a tax by the fire protection district for its operations. St. Helena Parish is voting on a proposition to continue a tax for the operations of the public library within the parish. Residents in Tangipahoa Parish will vote on amendments to the parish's Home Rule Charter.

Early voting takes place until May 9, excluding Sunday, May 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to find a poll near you. Click here to view a sample ballot.