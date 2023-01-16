What's going in in the capital city to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BATON ROUGE - From services to special commemorations, the capital city is commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and his significance in Baton Rouge.

Today, a number of events kick off for the community to come together to remember how King has changed our community's culture and livelihood, but also reflect on ways our community can grow and change.

For a full list of city-wide events and the opportunity to volunteer, visit the city's page on Martin Luther King Jr. Day here.