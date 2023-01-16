65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

What's going in in the capital city to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

3 hours 18 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, January 16 2023 Jan 16, 2023 January 16, 2023 5:47 AM January 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - From services to special commemorations, the capital city is commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and his significance in Baton Rouge. 

Today, a number of events kick off for the community to come together to remember how King has changed our community's culture and livelihood, but also reflect on ways our community can grow and change. 

Trending News

    For a full list of city-wide events and the opportunity to volunteer, visit the city's page on Martin Luther King Jr. Day here.

    Report a Typo

    More News

    Desktop News

    Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
    Radar
    7 Days