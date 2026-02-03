58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured after natural gas pipeline explodes near Holly Beach in Cameron Parish

1 hour 51 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, February 03 2026 Feb 3, 2026 February 03, 2026 9:46 PM February 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HOLLY BEACH - One person was injured in Cameron Parish south of Lake Charles after a natural gas pipeline exploded on Tuesday morning.

The operator of the pipeline was hurt, but the injuries were described as minor.

Trending News

Louisiana State Police is investigating the cause of the explosion.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days