What now? Here's what you need to know ahead of Game 2

BATON ROUGE - The big stories on Saturday were the dominance of the Tigers on the mound and at the plate -- along with the epic delay for storms that never came.

So what's next for the Baton Rouge baseball Super Regional?

Game time is set for 5 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium as the Tigers look to punch their ticket to the College World Series. An LSU win sends the team to Omaha and sends Kentucky home.

If the Wildcats can rebound from a 14-0 drubbing in Game 1, a third and final contest will take place Monday at a time to be determined.

Kentucky is the home team for Game 2, which will air on ESPN 2 and ESPN Plus.

LSU is a heavy favorite (-250) with bettors.

