What caused the overnight shutdown of multiple miles of I-10? DOTD, BRPD working on answers

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ is continuing to look into the cause of a stalled 18-wheeler transporting an oversized load on Interstate 10 that closed a handful of major roadways that lasted from Tuesday evening into early Wednesday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, an emergency closure was supposed to take place from 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 4 a.m. on Wednesday. While the offloading took a couple of hours longer than expected, the roadway was open as of 6:20 a.m.

Officials had to build temporary towers to provide leverage for cranes to adjust the load and remove it from I-10 westbound.

Questions remain as to what exactly happened. LaDOTD said that they do not issue fines to whoever may have been responsible, instead punting the issue to law enforcement.

Baton Rouge Police responded to the incident and they are still checking on whether the driver or the transport company will be cited or fined. It is also up in the air whether the extra officers called out to work the interstate closure will be compensated for extra duty or overtime and who will incur that cost.