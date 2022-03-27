Wet, cloudy, humid, then the 37th first day of fall this year

THE FORECAST: Thunderstorms return again today in advance of a cold front. Rain threat will begin along the coast, moving further inland near the noon hour. Expect some isolated showers to continue overnight with lows near the lower 70's. Into Saturday, with the approach of a slowing cold front, we will see scattered showers. Expect more coverage tomorrow than today. Also, expect a better chance of thunderstorms today, as opposed to showers. As it rains tomorrow, it will begin to back off toward the late evening, then into Sunday, it will be cool, clear, and feeling like fall....again. It seems like it comes briefly and leaves. Expect it to stay with us next week

THE SCIENCE: We are not on the back side of an upper level ridge, and moisture has been pumping into the Gulf Coast. That's why we've seen the fog and that's why it's felt a bit sticky. With another weekend set for rain, that means we'll have to watch the chance for flooding. We aren't expecting as much rain as the last few weekends, but we're already pretty wet. No severe weather is expected at the moment, but do expect some thunderstorms, mainly on Friday. We'll be on the lookout. Overall expect a soggy weekend, with a true fall feel coming back with the passage of a cold front. Temperatures will drop into the low 50's next week and 40's aren't out of the question.

