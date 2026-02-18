Westdale Middle loses power due to blown transformer

BATON ROUGE — Westdale Middle Magnet School lost power Wednesday after a transformer blew outside the gymnasium, according to a statement from the school.

The school said all students and staff are safe, but parents may check out their child if they wish to.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department and Entergy are on-site working to restore power, but no timetable was given.

The school will be open on Thursday, parents were told.