Westbound lanes of I-12 stopped from Livingston to Albany due to car accident

Sunday, October 16 2022
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Westbound traffic on I-12 is backed up nearly nine miles, from Livingston to Albany, Sunday afternoon. 

According to DOTD, the accident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday past Holden. 

No information about the accident has been released and no injuries have been reported.

