Westbound I-10 near Tanger Outlets re-opened after hour-long shutdown

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - Traffic is flowing on Interstate 10 westbound near La. 30 in Gonzales after an hour-long shutdown Monday. 

DoTD cameras showed a complete blockage near the Tanger Outlets around 3:30 p.m. Traffic was backed up past La. 44. 

An hour later, the crash had been cleared and traffic was flowing normally. 

