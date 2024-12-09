71°
Latest Weather Blog
Westbound I-10 near Tanger Outlets re-opened after hour-long shutdown
GONZALES - Traffic is flowing on Interstate 10 westbound near La. 30 in Gonzales after an hour-long shutdown Monday.
DoTD cameras showed a complete blockage near the Tanger Outlets around 3:30 p.m. Traffic was backed up past La. 44.
Trending News
An hour later, the crash had been cleared and traffic was flowing normally.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saints block game-tying field goal, beat Giants 14-11
-
'A very concerning reality:' Morganza Fire chief releases statement about fire tax...
-
LSUPD looking for group connected to burglary of on-campus building
-
Stolen ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz...
-
LSU men and women pick up wins on the hardwood
Sports Video
-
LSU men and women pick up wins on the hardwood
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL