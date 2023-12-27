50°
West Virginia football's head coach gets mayonnaise dumped on him after winning Duke's Mayo Bowl
CHARLOTTE - The tradition of dumping Gatorade on a head coach after a victory looked a bit different Wednesday night, as West Virginia head coach Neal Brown received a mayo dump instead.
West Virginia defeated UNC 30-10, with quarterback Garrett Greene receiving the game's MVP award after going 12-24 for 228 yards and one touchdown.
MAYO DUMP. pic.twitter.com/pEqLT19Zc5— Duke's Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 28, 2023
West Virginia finished their season with a 9-4 record.
