West side commuters plan public meeting with DOTD to voice concerns over construction projects

PORT ALLEN - With multiple construction projects planned along major corridors, commuters from the west side of the Mississippi River are growing increasingly worried.

“We have a lot of constituents who have concerns about all the projects going on. The widening of I-10, the LA-1 to 415 connector, obviously the Intracoastal Bridge that’s coming, the new bridge that we’ve been having discussions about," Edmond Jordan, State Representative for District 29, said.

The Intracoastal Canal Bridge project is showing steady progress. The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says phase one will be complete by summer 2023.

Once complete, north and southbound traffic will be moved to the newly constructed southbound bridge with two lanes in each direction. The work on the new northbound bridge will not be done for several more years.

“Anybody that travels that LA-1 corridor has to get through the LA traffic first before they can even get into the Baton Rouge traffic," Jordan said.

That's why Jordan is planning a public a meeting Thursday with Secretary Shawn Wilson from DOTD. Jordan is calling on all frustrated commuters to come to Brusly High School at 6 p.m. to have their questions answered.

“I just want Dr. Wilson to come in, explain some of these projects, dispel any rumors that people may have heard and just deal with the facts of the situation," Jordan said.

DOTD has been saying for months now that drivers will need to expect some temporary pain for long-term gain, but at what cost?

“We understand that there’s going to be some inconvenience, but it can’t be such that it impacts the daily lives of folks to where they can’t get daycare, they can’t get their kids to school, they can’t get to work," Jordan said.

The meeting will be held at Brusly High School on Thursday at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.