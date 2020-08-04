West Nile Virus found in WBR mosquito samples, crews ramp up spraying

WEST BATON ROUGE - Officials are increasing mosquito abatement efforts in West Baton Rouge Parish after several samples tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control, eight of the 40 samples - roughly 20 percent - submitted to an LSU diagnostics lab last week tested positive for the virus.

The department is actively focusing on spraying all areas where positive samples were found and will continue to do so for the rest of the week. A new round of larviciding will also take place in these areas.

An interactive map of the areas affected can be found here: https://wbrgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=c48d3e1aa3a048209984a34b0cb60ed6.

For more information, you can contact the West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control Department via phone at (225) 214-5900.