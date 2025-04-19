84°
West Feliciana Parish Jail evacuated, corrections officer hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak

Saturday, April 19 2025
ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Detention Center was evacuated Saturday morning after a carbon monoxide leak.

Deputies said that multiple inmates and staff members began feeling sick after the leak. One correctional officer was brought to the hospital for treatment and all other staff members and inmates are being evaluated and treated at the parish jail.

Contingency plans are being implemented and the jail will be evacuated to another facility. For safety and security reasons, deputies said that the number of inmates affected and where they would be temporarily housed will not be disclosed.

Sheriff Brian Spillman said that the jail was built in 1948 and has not received many upgrades throughout the years.

"This is an example of the daily problems we tackle with an aged and outdated facility. We, as a parish, need to seriously focus on a new and functional jail to provide for the safety and well-being of those we must incarcerate,” Spillman said.

