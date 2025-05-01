78°
West Feliciana Parish deputies arrest man accused of cattle theft

Thursday, May 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

WEYANOKE — A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cattle was arrested by West Feliciana Parish deputies.

Eric Harris, 38, allegedly purchased six cows on behalf of the alleged theft victim. Deputies say that after Harris bought the cattle with the victim's funds, he allegedly sold the livestock without the victim's permission.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Livestock Brand Commission investigation also found that Harris kept the funds from the livestock sale, which totaled around $3,400.

"The LDAF always recommends that buyers use caution when purchasing livestock through a third party and to maintain proper records of such transactions,” LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said. “If you suspect foul play, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission, which investigates livestock theft and other agricultural crimes in the state.” 

As of Thursday, the livestock had not been recovered.

Harris was arrested Monday and booked into the West Feliciana Parish on six counts of livestock theft with no bond set.  

