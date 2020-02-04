66°
West Baton Rouge work release inmate captured in Oklahoma
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals confirmed that David Graham was captured in Oklahoma Friday morning, two days after he escaped from West Baton Rouge Parish.
BATON ROUGE- The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for another work release inmate that apparently walked off of a job site this morning in Baton Rouge. This is the third inmate to escape in less than two weeks.
The inmate, David Graham, left around eight this morning.
West Baton Rouge Colonel Richie Johnson said the Department of Corrections Escape and Apprehension center was notified within 30 minutes of the walk off. At this point it's unclear who reported Graham missing, or where Graham went.
Over the past two weeks, two West Baton Rouge inmates have escaped. Mertis Wade walked off of a job site at Bayou Bistro on Valentine's Day. He told investigators he wanted to see his girlfriend when he was finally caught at a parade in Metairie. Then, this week, Rickey Lake snuck out of a window before he was caught after a search overnight.
Currently, there are approximately 8,700 offenders in work release in 38 facilities around the state.
The latest escape renews questions about better supervision of inmates, and whether they should wear ankle monitors at job sites.
"You can't stop walkoffs from job sites," Johnson said. "However, closer supervision and better screening might help."
