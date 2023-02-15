Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge sheriff's race has three candidates
WEST BATON ROUGE- The West Baton Rouge Sheriffs office has three candidates ready to take over after Mike Cazes' long tenure.
Zach Simmers, a 19-year veteran with the department. On his campaign website he says "I believe the sheriff's office needs to move in a new direction and transparency is needed to regain the trust and support of the citizens of West Baton Rouge Parish."
Dale Simoneaux, another candidate who works with the department, currently serves as the chief of operations for the sheriff's office. His campaign flyer suggests the three points of his campaign with be Integrity, Experience, and Vision.
Jeff Bergeron is the third candidate. In a statement on his website he says, "As your next Sheriff, I pledge to operate the office with the highest level of honesty, integrity, and professionalism."
