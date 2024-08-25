88°
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office asks for help in identifying suspects in convenience store theft
PORT ALLEN - Deputies are asking for assistance in identifying people who robbed a convenience store in Port Allen Saturday morning.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared photos of the individuals in an older model Dodge Ram pickup truck with their faces covered. Deputies said they stole large amounts of tobacco products before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information about the suspects can call 225-343-9234.
