West Baton Rouge School System employees get four percent raise

22 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, August 09 2024 Aug 9, 2024 August 09, 2024 2:53 PM August 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge School System staff received a four percent raise to begin the school year, according to a statement from the superintendent.

The raise had been approved by the WBR School Board during its June meeting. The pay raise amounts to which amounts to $2,000 to $2,500 per year for teachers and $1,000 to $1,500 for support staff.

Additionally, school system employees will also receive a stipend this year approved by the Louisiana Legislature in the Spring 2024 session. Certified teachers will receive a $2,000 stipend and support staff will receive $1,000.

