West Baton Rouge Parish welcomes students back for in-person, virtual classes

WEST BATON ROUGE - Back-to-school season is in full swing in West Baton Rouge Parish as students and teachers return for classes on campus and online.

Despite the tension of a pandemic, teachers are optimistic about what the semester holds.

"I feel very safe because we're doing everything we can... Wearing masks, social distancing. If you saw my classroom, everyone's very far apart," says Brusly High chemistry teacher, Hannah Folks.

But for students going into a new school for the first time, like freshman student Kylee Kearney, it can be a nerve-wracking experience.

"It's kind of hard starting high school and then having a pandemic," Kearney said.

As students congregate in the morning, waiting for their classes to begin, it is clear the rules of social distancing will be tough to implement.

"The most difficult part is the social distancing. It's OK if they're walking along within six feet of each other, as long as they keep moving," West Baton Rouge Superintendent Wesley Watts said. "The key is keeping them from standing together for long periods of time."

Masks and temperature checks are mandatory for everyone on campus. Those with a fever above 100.4 degrees will be isolated or sent home for the day.

For those who are not comfortable attending in-person classes, the school board has created a virtual academy to serve as an alternate option. If a student is enrolled in the virtual academy, they cannot take in-person classes until the following semester.