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West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office to offer women's self-defense course
PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that it's offering a women's self-defense course.
Women ages 16 and older are invited to a hands-on self-defense class designed to build confidence, awareness and practical safety skills.
Participants at the event will learn how to increase situational awareness and preparedness, respond to real-world threats and practice practical striking and escape techniques.
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The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Training Facility.
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