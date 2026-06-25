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West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office to offer women's self-defense course

2 days 20 hours 4 minutes ago Monday, June 22 2026 Jun 22, 2026 June 22, 2026 5:47 PM June 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that it's offering a women's self-defense course.

Women ages 16 and older are invited to a hands-on self-defense class designed to build confidence, awareness and practical safety skills. 

Participants at the event will learn how to increase situational awareness and preparedness, respond to real-world threats and practice practical striking and escape techniques. 

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The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Training Facility. 

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