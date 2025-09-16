91°
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies investigating deaths of man, woman in Brusly trailer park

Tuesday, September 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRUSLY — Deputies are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a Brusly trailer park Tuesday morning.

The bodies, a man and a woman, were found in a trailer along South River Road around 9:30 a.m. 

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are investigating the pair's deaths.

