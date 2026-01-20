West Baton Rouge Parish crews put out fire on Huey P. Long Bridge

63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, January 20 2026
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish fire crews put out a small fire on the Huey P. Long Bridge before noon on Tuesday. 

Officials said that the fire involved elevated railroad ties above the roadway.

The fire was quickly put out, but the eastbound lanes of U.S. 190 were closed as of 11:51 a.m.

