West Baton Rouge Parish community comes together for July Fourth celebration

PORT ALLEN - Fireworks aren't until 9 p.m., but the party started at 5.

Crews worked all day to get the levee set up for the Fourth of July celebration. One of those people setting up was Benjamin White for his 16th celebration.

"All roads lead to Port Allen," White said. "The west side is the best side!"

White, a barbeque chef, said his menu will feature more items since he is operating out of a full mobile kitchen.

"God blessed me with this earlier year in March, I was able to retire and sell back into my life, and get a rig. This has been a life time goal to get a BBQ rig," White said.

For many years, White would break out several tables and a tent to create his outdoor kitchen. He is super excited to have the mobile kitchen.

"I can cook inside, not out in the climate, the hot weather. My crew can be inside preparing all the great food for people coming out for the festivities," White said.

The music will continue until 10 p.m. There is a kid zone which features a magic show, water slides, face paintings and more. The family-friendly atmosphere attracts a larger crowd each year.

"It's grown more with people, people understand it's a great family atmosphere, so each year more people come out to enjoy it with us," Anatole Vincent, West Baton Rouge Parish parks and recreation director, said.