West Baton Rouge official accuses suspended judge of harassing deputies

May 15, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A memo released by a West Baton Rouge Parish official over the weekend suggests that a suspended state judge has been harassing deputies.

While the memo doesn't mention the judge by name, it's author, Col. Richie Johnson, has identified the citizen referenced in it as suspended State District Court Judge J. Robin Free. Free was suspended last year for various issues.

In the memo, Johnson says that Free has had numerous "bizarre" encounters with several West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies who were enforcing speeds on Highway 190.

Free is accused of harassing the officers as they conducted traffic stops as part of the LACE program. Johnson says he recorded officers and tried to warn motorists that they were issuing speeding tickets by parking along the highway and flashing his lights.

Free also reportedly questioned the officers about the LACE program, and threatened to shut it down when he returns from his suspension.

Johnson's memo says he spoke with Free about the issue, however he says their conversation did not halt the judge's behavior. 

